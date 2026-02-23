CF IS RISING, IT’S GETTING STRONGER EVERYDAY – KALABA



… those judging our strengths based on the previous by – election results are making a big mistake.





LUSAKA, MONDAY, FEBRUARY, 23,2026 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says the opposition party is getting stronger everyday and those judging its strengths based previous by – elections will get the greatest shock after the August 13 general elections.





Speaking when he interacted with Lusaka based Constituency structures at the party secretariat this morning, Mr. Kalaba said CF is rising and stands ready to contest this year’s elections.



He said CF is a party built on the dreams, the aspirations, and the collective will of the Zambian people.





“We have made great strides in the past three years, but there is still much to be done. Together, we will rise to the occasion and deliver the change that Zambia deserves, thank you, and may the people of Zambia embrace the message of hope and unity that CF represents. Let us go out and win, not just for us, but for all Zambians who believe in a better tomorrow,” He said.





” … as we prepare for the most important moment in our nation’s democratic journey—the elections of August 2026. This is a defining time for our party, the Citizens’ First (CF), and for our beloved Zambia. It is a time to renew our commitment to the people, to the values that brought us together, and to the vision we have for a better Zambia. I want us to focus on key areas that will help guide us to victory, to peace, and to a brighter future for every Zambian citizen,” He said.





Mr. Kalaba said over the past three years, CF has been the fastest-growing political force in Zambia.



He said this is a result of the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of all Zambians.





” Our work is far from done. We must ensure that our presence is felt across Lusaka and throughout the nation. Take, for example, the example of Chawama, where we participated in the recent by-election. We have shown that we can win hearts and minds. But our goal now is to stay in touch with every community in Chawama, to engage every voter in all four wards, and to keep expanding our base. CF must grow stronger in Lusaka, in every province, and in every constituency,” Mr. Kalaba adds.





And Mr.Kalaba said the CF is a party that welcomes all Zambians who share its vision for a better future, regardless of party affiliation, tribe, or background.



“The time for division is over. We must work alongside anyone and everyone who is committed to the cause of change and to ensuring that Zambia gets a fresh start. Our focus should be on building a united Zambia where everyone’s voice is heard. Let’s set aside partisan differences and come together for the good of all Zambians,” He said.





“We have a responsibility to lead by example. CF must be seen as the party of peace, the party that preaches love and unity. As Zambia turns 62 years old this year, we must remember that we cannot preach unity while continuing to dwell on past wounds. We must go out to our fellow citizens and show them the way forward—a way of peace, reconciliation, and hope. The people of Zambia deserve a better future, and CF is the party that will provide that. We are a party that stands for peace, progress, and the prosperity of all Zambians. Let’s spread love in our communities, reject violence, and commit to a peaceful election season,” Mr. Kakaba said.





Mr. Kalaba also urged Zambians to secure and protect votes during the August elections.



“The path to victory is not just about getting to the polls; it’s about protecting the vote. As we prepare for the election, let’s remain vigilant and ensure that our votes are not only counted but are protected. We must create community-based first-line defenses that will serve as the initial responders to any election irregularities. This is an opportunity we cannot afford to let slip away. Our collective vigilance will ensure that the voice of the people is heard loud and clear. Every vote counts, and we must protect every single one,” He said.





” I want to remind you all that the CF has met all the electoral requirements, and we are fully prepared for the elections. We are ready to lead Zambia into a new era. However, we must also be open to collaborations and partnerships. Other political parties will approach us with a desire to join hands for the betterment of Zambia. We must be open and welcoming to these parties and encourage cooperation. Let us extend the olive branch to those who want to join our mission of creating a better Zambia. In particular, we must reach out to those who did not vote in the 2021 elections and remind them that their vote matters. This time, their vote will be a vote for change, for hope, and for the CF,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“In the coming days and weeks, you will hear announcements about other parties that are aligning with CF. This is part of our strategy to strengthen Zambia’s democracy, to form a broader alliance that reflects the desires of the people, and to ensure that we defeat a government that seeks to rule with an iron fist rather than leading with the people’s mandate. This is our chance to reclaim Zambia’s future and ensure that we never return to the days of repression,” He said



#SmartEagles2026.