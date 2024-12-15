CF SCHOOLS GOVERNMENT ON MWEETWA ATTACK ON PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA

CF SCHOOLS GOVERNMENT ON MWEETWA UNPROFESSIONAL ATTACK ON PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA

The Citizens First Party (CF) has noted with grave concern the disparaging remarks made by United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson, Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa, against our party President, Dr. Harry Kalaba.

Such language, unbecoming of a government official, reflects poorly on the leadership entrusted with safeguarding Zambia’s unity and dignity.

The Citizens First Party unequivocally condemns the use of intimidating and disrespectful language against our President.

As a leader advocating for the well-being of all Zambians, Dr. Kalaba has raised legitimate concerns about the prevailing economic hardships, the diminishing availability of business opportunities, and the growing discontent among citizens.

His statements are grounded in the lived realities of the Zambian people, whom this government has seemingly chosen to ignore.

As a responsible opposition party, CF is duty-bound to hold the government accountable on behalf of Zambians who continue to endure broken promises, escalating poverty, and worsening socio-economic conditions. Instead of addressing these valid issues, Mr. Mweetwa has resorted to unwarranted personal attacks, a tactic that underscores the lack of substantive responses from the UPND government.

While CF refuses to descend to the level of such unprofessional conduct, we urge Mr. Mweetwa to focus on fulfilling the many unkept promises his government made to the people of Zambia.

The challenges of agriculture, mining, industrialization, and the revival of local manufacturing are far more pressing than political mudslinging.

The Citizens First Party stands resolute in its commitment to the Zambian people and to ensuring that their voices are heard. We remain steadfast behind Dr. Harry Kalaba, who has been endorsed as our presidential candidate for the 2026 elections. His vision for a united, inclusive, and economically vibrant Zambia continues to inspire hope in citizens who feel abandoned by the current administration.

To the UPND government, we say this: Zambia deserves better. The citizens of this great nation expect decorum, responsibility, and tangible solutions to their everyday struggles. Citizens First will not waver in its pursuit of a government that truly puts Zambians first.

Dalitso Tembo

Citizens First Party Spokesperson