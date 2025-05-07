“CHABINGA ABOVE THE LAW?” – MWANZA SLAMS SELECTIVE JUSTICE



The Civil Society Consortium has unleashed a firestorm against Patriotic Front (PF) faction leader Robert Chabinga, accusing him of hiding behind political connections to escape prosecution for inflammatory remarks that would land any other Zambian behind bars.





Consortium Chairperson Isaac Mwanza issued a damning statement yesterday, charging that Chabinga’s insulting comments against former President Edgar Lungu and foreign diplomats constitute a clear violation of Section 71 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes degrading speech against foreign dignitaries.





“Justice must be blind not blinkered by party colors,” Mwanza declared. “Chabinga’s reckless utterances meet the threshold for prosecution, yet he remains untouched while others are jailed for far less.”





The condemnation comes just days after blogger Elias Musyani and Hon. Munir Zulu, MP for Lumezi, were imprisoned for criminal defamation highlighting what critics say is a dangerous pattern of selective justice by the Hichilema administration.





“We are not calling for Chabinga’s imprisonment,” Mwanza clarified, “but we reject the State’s hypocrisy in jailing dissenters while shielding loyalists. This two-tier justice system is an insult to our democracy.”



Chabinga’s position as a staunch ally of the ruling UPND and a controversial PF faction head has drawn increasing scrutiny. His recent vitriol directed at diplomatic representatives has been branded not only irresponsible but damaging to Zambia’s global standing.





“As a senior MP on the Standing Orders Committee, Chabinga should exemplify integrity not recklessness,” Mwanza added. “His rise to power was riddled with questionable legitimacy, and now his unchecked arrogance is staining the reputation of Parliament.”





The Consortium has renewed calls for the immediate repeal of criminal defamation laws, but says if the law must exist, it must apply to all equally regardless of political alignment.





“Zambia must choose: uphold justice for all, or protect the powerful few,” Mwanza warned.





As opposition figures rally behind the statement and public frustration grows, the silence from State House is deafening.



