Chabinga Alleges Failed Impeachment Plot Against Former President Lungu Was Coiled by Lubinda





By Maimbo Mweemba



Patriotic Front President Robert Chabinga has alleged that a motion to impeach the late former President Edgar Lungu was once initiated in Parliament.





Speaking on the Kenny T One on One Mr. Chabinga says the motion was moved by Mazabuka Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo and seconded by former Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili.





He further claimed that at the time, then Justice Minister Given Lubinda was the architect behind the impeachment process.





Mr. Chabinga explains that he was later contacted by former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda and asked to help stop the motion, despite his political differences with President Lungu.





He says he subsequently challenged the matter in court, arguing that the motion was irregularly tabled by the Deputy Speaker instead of the Speaker of the National Assembly.





Mr. Chabinga adds that following the failure of the impeachment attempt, his relationship with Mr. Lubinda deteriorated.





He has since called on Zambians to be cautious of politicians whom he described as hypocritical and driven by personal interests.