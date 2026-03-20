Chabinga vows that PF will not be on the ballot in the August 13 general elections

LEADER of the opposition in Parliament Robert Chabinga has vowed that the Patriotic Front(PF) will not be on the ballot in the August 13 general elections.









There is currently a stalled leadership legal battle on who owns the PF, a former governing party.





Mr Chabinga, the Mafinga PF lawmaker, said he holds the key documentation to the PF ownership and those ‘dreaming’ about seeing it on the ballot should forget.





He said this in Muchinga where President Hakainde Hichilema was meeting UPND officials after commissioning the upgraded Nakonde one stop border post.





“This is Muchinga, ekwaba abantu abashakwata umwenso…As long as I am in charge, PF will never be on the ballot. Ifi ifyakutila abantu balelota, babuka balelota nobufi ati PF ikaba pa ballot, where? Neukwete lugwalo,” he said.





Mr Chabinga openly declared that the PF is in a strong alliance with the UPND.



“We are in Alliance, and this Alliance teyalya ama fake Alliance.





Not those Alliances which split in a week.



“Nomba iyesu Mr President, it’s a real one,” Mr Chibinga said.



He assured PF councillors who wish to join UPND should not be afraid to join because their adoption is assured.





Mr Chabinga says he wants the entire PF in Muchinga to support the UPND ahead of the general elections.





He said Mr Hichilema is worth supporting because he brought free education, managed to restructure debt and re-opened mining companies which were defunct.





“Muchinga Province is 100 percent UPND come August 13,”.



(Mwebantu, Friday, 20th March, 2026)