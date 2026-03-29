CHABINGA WARNS MAKEBI OVER PF PRESIDENCY



PATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting president Robert Chabinga has sternly warned faction leader Makebi Zulu to stop masquerading as party president.





He told journalists in Lusaka yesterday that he alone is in charge of the former ruling party.



Mr Chabinga said the courts had declared the recent PF convention illegal, stressing that according to the party constitution, conventions are only held every five years, with the next one scheduled for 2028.





“The convention was declared illegal by our respective courts. We only hold a convention every five years, so the next one will be in 2028. I am the only one in charge. If I don’t perform well, then someone else can take over, but so far, I am doing fine,” he said.





Mr Chabinga also clarified that Miles Sampa remains expelled from the party, adding that Morgan Ng’ona is the legitimate secretary-general.





He also said that he is not ashamed to be associated with President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government, describing the alliance as smooth and focused on national development.





Mr Chabinga praised President Hichilema’s achievements, including increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) envelope from K1.6 million to K40 million, restructuring Zambia’s debt, and revamping the mines.





Efforts to get a comment from Mr Zulu proved futile as his phone was unreachable.



ZDM