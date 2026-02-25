CHABINGA WARNS PF FACTIONS AGAINST HOLDING CONVENTIONS



Acting Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Robert Chabinga has warned individuals claiming to be PF members against holding any convention meetings this weekend.





Mr. Chabinga said the Patriotic Front will not hold a convention this year ahead of the 2026 General Elections, adding that any such meetings are illegal.





He further instructed the police to stop anyone attempting to organise or conduct PF conventions.



Meanwhile, Mr. Chabinga has announced that he will not contest the August 2026 General Elections, citing his alliance with President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking during a special radio interview at Kwenje Community Radio Station in Chama District, Mr. Chabinga said he will instead rally behind President Hichilema in the forthcoming polls.





Despite leading an opposition PF faction and amid ongoing leadership wrangles within the party, Mr. Chabinga has consistently expressed support for President Hichilema, aligning himself with the ruling leadership ahead of the elections.





Mr. Chabinga also revealed that he will tour all districts in Eastern Province and the rest of the country to mobilise support for President Hichilema in the August General Elections.



By Emmanuel Nkhata

Kwenje FM