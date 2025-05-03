Chabinga’s Attacks on Diplomats Expose UPND’s Alarming Political Desperation



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga’s recent allegations that foreign diplomats in Zambia are backing former President Edgar Lungu’s so-called “Plan B” to destabilize the government are not just baseless; they are dangerously irresponsible. These remarks reflect a calculated provocation aimed at discrediting Zambia’s international partners and diverting attention from the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s growing failures in governance.



This is not an isolated incident. Chabinga is clearly not acting independently. He appears to be a surrogate for UPND leadership, voicing controversial messages that the ruling party prefers not to state openly. This tactic allows them to test public reaction while avoiding direct accountability, a classic political maneuver when a government senses its legitimacy waning.



Chabinga’s statements have injected unnecessary tension into Zambia’s diplomatic space at a time when the country urgently needs unity, cooperation, and decisive leadership. If he were not aligned with the ruling party, such reckless accusations would likely have triggered an immediate diplomatic backlash. Instead, he enjoys impunity under the protective cover of President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, signaling a disturbing willingness by the state to use misinformation as a tool of distraction and division.



The Dangers of Undermining Diplomacy



Foreign diplomats are not political actors in Zambia’s domestic affairs. They represent countries that have supported Zambia’s development for decades, particularly in sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, and democratic governance. Many of these countries have provided billions in aid and investment, often during times when Zambia faced immense economic and humanitarian challenges.



To portray these trusted partners as conspirators without a shred of credible evidence is not only reckless but also an affront to Zambia’s long-standing tradition of diplomacy, mutual respect, and international cooperation. It undermines decades of goodwill and damages the perception of Zambia as a reliable and stable partner on the global stage.



The broader implications are deeply troubling. Attacks on diplomats risk eroding Zambia’s international credibility and straining vital bilateral and multilateral relationships. They jeopardize trade agreements, hinder access to development aid, and cast a shadow over Zambia’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment. In an already fragile economic climate, the country simply cannot afford the reputational damage such reckless rhetoric brings.



Worse still, this conduct violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which obligates host nations to protect the dignity, safety, and proper functioning of foreign envoys. Violations of these standards can lead to diplomatic protests, the withdrawal of embassies, a reduction in aid or trade, and long-term reputational damage that takes years to repair.



A Broader Pattern of Intimidation and Deflection



Chabinga’s comments are not occurring in a vacuum. They come at a time when the UPND government faces growing criticism for its handling of the economy, rising living costs, and perceived backsliding on civil liberties. Rather than respond to this criticism with transparency and reform, the government appears increasingly reliant on nationalist deflection, framing dissent as sabotage, questioning patriotism, and now accusing foreign allies of conspiracy.



This approach is not only cynical but also dangerous. It polarizes the nation, alienates allies, and lays the groundwork for isolationism. It signals to both Zambians and the international community that this administration values loyalty above truth and propaganda above diplomacy.



Zambia at a Crossroads



Zambia now stands at a critical juncture. The decisions made today, especially regarding how the country treats its international partners, will shape its economic and diplomatic trajectory for years to come. Do we want to be a nation guided by paranoia, scapegoating, and misinformation, or one defined by openness, respect, and principled leadership?



The international community is watching. Investors are watching. Zambians are watching. And history will judge whether this administration chose statesmanship or political expediency.



Call to Action



If President Hakainde Hichilema does not support Robert Chabinga’s false and inflammatory claims, then he must put a stop to this diplomatic blunder before it spirals into a national crisis by publicly denouncing Chabinga’s remarks. Failure to act will not only cost Zambia its reputation; it will cost the country its future.