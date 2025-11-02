Chaisa slay queen murders boyfriend’s housemate for revealing her secret affair



AN UNFAITHFUL slay queen identified as Beauty Namukanje of Lusaka’s Chaisa Compound has stabbed to death her boyfriend’s housemate after he exposed her secret affair with another man.





The trio had reportedly been living in the same house, however, chaos started after the deceased, 41-year-old Inambao Inambao revealed Namukanje’s clandestine relationship with another man to her boyfriend.





Neighbors said the revelation led to a heated argument between the pair, which quickly escalated into violence.



During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Inambao in the chest, killing him instantly.





Police officers who responded to the scene after a neighbour, 42 year-old Rabecca Banda filed a report, found the deceased lying face-up with a deep stab wound on the left side of his chest.





His body was later moved to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the incident saying the slay queen is already behind bars, perhaps she might render a faithful service to this Republic from the walls of Chimbokaila prison.



“The suspect is in police custody, and investigations are ongoing.”



Authorities have since urged the public to resolve conflicts peacefully.



By George Musonda



Kalemba November 2, 2025