CHAKWERA ASKS MALAWIANS TO FORGIVE HIM AND BEGS FOR VOTES IN NEXT WEEK ELECTIONS

CHAKWERA ASKS MALAWIANS TO FORGIVE HIM AND BEGGS FOR VOTES IN NEXT WEEK ELECTIONS





Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has issued a dramatic apology just a week before elections, admitting shortcomings over the fuel crisis that has gripped the nation.





In a televised address from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Chakwera asked Malawians for forgiveness, blaming the shortages on “deliberate sabotage” by corrupt cartels working with officials at the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).





“These officials frustrated fuel imports to weaken my administration and enrich themselves through kickbacks,” he said, further accusing an opposition party of colluding with the cartels. He described the crisis as a “war” in which ordinary Malawians were the victims.





Chakwera vowed that if re-elected next Tuesday, he will fire the implicated officials and continue his anti-corruption crusade.





He also announced new fertiliser prices under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP). From October 1, 2025, small-scale farmers will buy a 50kg bag at K15,000 Malawian Kwacha, while commercial buyers will pay K90,000 Malawian Kwacha– down from the current K160,000 Malawian Kwacha, which he blamed on “crooked businesspersons working with the opposition.”





“They will not win this fight. I will continue to fight for poor farmers in this country,” Chakwera declared, urging Malawians to stand with him as he seeks a fresh mandate.