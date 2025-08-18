



Chakwera elected Chairperson of SADC Security Organ



Lilongwe, August 18, Mana: President of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has been elected Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, succeeding Tanzania’s President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan.





President Chakwera was represented at the 45th Ordinary SADC Summit in Antananarivo, Madagascar, by Minister of Trade and Industry Eng. Vitumbiko Mumba.





In a communiqué from the 45th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held in Antananarivo, Madagascar on August 17, leaders said the election of President Chakwera comes at a time when the bloc is reinforcing peacebuilding initiatives in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





“The Summit elected His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation,” reads part of the communiqué.





According to the communication, Chakwera will oversee regional political and security cooperation, including conflict mediation, peacekeeping deployments and stability mechanisms across SADC Member States.





“The Summit commended the outgoing Chairperson of the Organ, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, for exemplary leadership and commitment to advancing peace and security in the region throughout her tenure,” the communiqué further stated





The Summit also elected Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina as SADC Chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as Incoming Chairperson, with Rajoelina expressing gratitude for the honour of leading the regional community.





“I am honoured to lead our regional community at this critical moment. Together, we must accelerate industrial growth, modernise agriculture, and drive a just energy transition for a resilient SADC.”





Outgoing Chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe was hailed for “exemplary leadership and strategic guidance” in advancing regional innovation and industrialisation.





The 45th Summit, themed “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC”, concluded with the reappointment of Elias Mpedi Magosi as Executive Secretary for a second and final term.



By Innocent Manda