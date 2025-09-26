Chakwera Withdraw Court Challenge After Conceding Defeat

President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have decided to withdraw their judicial review application regarding the September 16 presidential election results, despite being granted permission by the High Court on Tuesday.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila confirmed the decision in an interview, stating it follows President Chakwera’s concession of defeat in the election.

“The case initiated by President Chakwera and the MCP will be withdrawn because he has conceded defeat in the election,” Kabwila said.

Earlier, Chakwera and the MCP had sought a court order to halt the announcement of the presidential results and to pursue a judicial review over the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) alleged failure or refusal to address the party’s complaint concerning electoral irregularities.

While High Court Judge Howard Pemba denied the request for a restraining order, he granted the party permission to proceed with a judicial review. However, that process will now be discontinued.