Chama DC Arrested Over Possession of Impalas





Chama, September 20, 2025 — Information reaching Kanele 97.7 FM indicates that Chama District Commissioner, Yobe Goma, has been arrested after being found in possession of two impalas.





Mr. Goma was reportedly intercepted at Chimphamba Camp while returning from Chifunda. He was in the company of the Chama Deputy District Information Officer, a driver, and a messenger. The three have also been taken into custody.





The suspects have since been transferred to Mpika.



This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as details emerge.



©Kanele FM