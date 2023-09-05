Chamisa hails world leaders for snubbing Mnangagwa inauguration

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has thanked world leaders for snubbing the inauguration of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa who is accused of benefiting from a fraudulent election.

Mnangagwa won the 2023 presidential election with 52,6% against Chamisa’s 44%.

The election was, however, discredited by international observers due to massive irregularities which surrounded the whole electoral process.

Voters in rural areas were allegedly coerced to vote for Mnangagwa by a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) aligned organisation Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ).

In opposition strongholds like Harare and Bulawayo, ballot papers were delivered late, a move which observers said disenfranchised prospective voters.

Mnangagwa’s inauguration was snubbed by Angolan President João Lourenço whose country is currently the chair of the 16-nation regional grouping, the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema who is also a close ally of Chamisa also did not attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration. Zambia chairs the SADC Troika. The absence of the two countries’ leaders will be viewed as a serious protest to the Zanu-PF leader’s controversial win.

Only South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Democratic Republic of Congo leader Felix Tshisekedi and Mozambique’s Felix Nyusi, who are also close allies of Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF party, are attending from the region.

Chamisa on Monday thanked the world for dismissing the election.

“THANK YOU AFRICA AND THE WORLD for standing with us Zimbabweans in dismissing fraud and stolen elections. Together, we will reverse this sham and have a legitimate government freely elected and enjoying the full will of all the people of Zimbabwe! It’s not over,” he said.

SADC observer mission led by Nevers Mumba from Zambia said the plebiscite fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“The mission observed that the fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe pre-election and voting phases of the 23-24 Aug harmonised election were peaceful and calm.

“However, the mission noted that some aspects of the harmonised elections fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act and SADC principles governing democratic elections,” Mumba said.