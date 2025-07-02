Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has declared that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF are “having sleepless nights” following his decision to re-enter active politics, months after stepping away from the scene.

Chamisa made the remarks on Monday while addressing mourners at the burial of Tichaona Mutandiri, father to South Africa-based activist Munjodzi Mutandiri, in Manyoni village 7, Mhondoro.

“I’m not shy to be labelled a politician because that’s my work, and Mnangagwa knows that. We have given him a torrid time. He is having sleepless nights because of us,” Chamisa said to applause.

“You might ask how that is possible with this small body – but it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the fight in the dog. Even an elephant can be troubled by an ant.”

Chamisa’s return comes after a turbulent year in which he lost control of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the party he launched in January 2022 after abandoning the MDC Alliance. Self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu controversially claimed control of the CCC and proceeded to recall dozens of elected legislators and councillors aligned to Chamisa.

The recalls triggered several by-elections that allowed Zanu-PF to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament – a constitutional threshold that gives the ruling party power to amend the country’s supreme law without opposition support.

Tshabangu has been widely accused of being a Zanu-PF surrogate working to weaken Chamisa’s base, an accusation he has consistently denied.

Despite the political setback, Chamisa has signalled a renewed offensive against Mnangagwa’s administration, vowing to challenge Zanu-PF’s grip on power and revive his political movement.

During his address in Mhondoro, Chamisa also criticised government neglect in rural infrastructure, particularly the poor state of roads.

“You were saying Mhondoro is nearby, but the journey was long and difficult because of bad roads,” he said. “That alone shows we have a leadership crisis. We must pray for our country to have leaders who prioritise the welfare of the people.”

He lamented the absence of development in rural areas, saying: “We must have leaders who prioritise better roads, schools and clinics – but all of that is missing.”

The late Tichaona Mutandiri, who died at the age of 91 after suffering two strokes, passed away at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Chipo and eight children.

Source – newsday