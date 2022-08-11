CHAMPION MUZALA SAMUKONGA’S HUMBLE & INSPIRING STORY.

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (11.08.2022)

Born in 2003 in one of the hardcore compounds of Lusaka called Ngombe. It’s a densely populated area and historically used by early white settlers and colonizers for their cattle (Ngombe) grazing.

Later Ngombe farmland grew into the current unplanned human settlement of mostly self made single roomed houses next to each other and with now formal road paths. Inside these homes is an average family of 6 children and only the tough get to survive atleast economically.

Elizabeth Phiri a Chikunda arrived in the 80s from Mambwe district in Eastern province to visit her sister in Ngombe and so did Moses Samukonga a Luvale from Chavuma in North Western province to visit his brother. They would later meet in the paths of Ngombe and fall in love and later married. They have 7 children and the name of their first born is Muzala.

Muzala’s family has generally been struggling to make ends meet and mostly depends on meagre income from daily sales from the mother’s street vending of vegetables mostly rape, tomatoes and onions . His father makes a bit of money sometimes from piece works installing dstv decorders. They live in a rented 2 roomed house and it became inevitable for alternative bed space to be found for Muzala as he grew older.

Muzala would then spend the day with his parents but go sleep at a Cousin’s house nearby. His cousin Wilson Mutupa played semi professional football with Buffaloes and Riflemen FC and would have spin off sporting influence on Muzala. He would take him along to training sessions and a feel of playing fields along the way.

Muzala started his school at Chamba Valley primary past the nearby stream he would have to cross walking daily to and from school. As in most compounds, most kids played football but he would excel at athletic related sports. This started to formalize even more when he enrolled at Munali secondary school. He would win every schools sprinting contest and soon identified into the Zambia junior athletes national team. His first win was in Kenya at a juniors international event.

Early this year Muzala qualified for the Africa games and won the 400M race at the Mauritius championship. He then participated in the Oregon, USA World championship and finished in the top 10. Then the big one came in Birmingham Commonwealth games in August 2022 when against all odds with 50 meters to finishing line, the eagle spirit in him manifested. He ‘flew’ from behind to surpass favour top 2 in the world from the UK and Jamaica. He beat them all by 1 second better to clock 44.66.

It was so much the last 10 seconds of the race that he fought to win from his heart. Mpakafwe come what may. Indeed where there is a Will, there is a way. While his body said no ‘we are tired’, his heart and mind said ‘yes we can’. Turned out his heart and mind won as his body gave up. He had to use a wheel chair out of the running track to the dressing room. His body however rejoined the heart and mind back in the stadium some few hours later to pick up the gold medal.

Exceptional story this one is out here to motivate all be it youths, old, male or female that regardless of all odds, where there is a Will, there is a Way.

May Muzala live to win more championships and also inspire our youths to aim high. When they achieve, Zambia shall also hold hands to support as they are doing today in appreciation of Muzala.

Yes is just ordinary boy from Ngombe compound. If he can do it; many out there can do it be it in sport or some other talent that they may have.

Muzala is yet to write his grade 12 exams as he dedicated his time fulfilling his athletes schedules this year which have been hectic.

Congratulations to Muzala, his parents, his coach, Zambia athletics association, the sports council and Zambia in general.

Together We Can

MBS11.08.2022