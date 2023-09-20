Changala Challenges Chief Mpezeni To Tell The Nation What Edgar Lungu Is Doing To Make The Job Of HH Difficult

HICHILEMA LACKS WISDOM – CHANGALA

…as he challenges Paramount Chief Mpezeni to tell the nation what ECL is doing to make the job of HH difficult

By Fox Reporter

HUMAN Rights activist Brebner Changala says President Hakainde Hichilema lacks wisdom and he is a vengeful man to have ascended to that office of presidency whose leadership is aimed at fixing certain individuals.

And Changala has demanded for an explanation from Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of Chipata District to tell the nation what former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been doing to make the work for President Hakainde Hichilema difficult.

In unsolicited interview, Changala says Zambia has gone back to a time when traditional leaders where paid khaki envelopes to destroy one’s reputation.

“We are back to square one where now chiefs are chasing for brown (Khaki) envelopes and to get those envelopes they have to drag other people’s names in the mud. It is for this reason that now I make certain demands, (Paramount) chief Mpezeni met President Hakainde Hichilema and after maybe sharing a proper meal, Paramount Chief Mpezeni made wild allegations that former president Edgar Lungu is interfering with the leadership of his brother HH and that ECL should give his brother chance to govern, saying him had governed for seven years,” he said.

He demanded that Paramount Chief Mpezeni should now tell the nation what former president Lungu was doing to undermine President Hichilema’s way of governance.

Changala noted with sadness that President Hichilema’s way of doing things despite given the mandate has become below expectations by many Zambians.

He said if anything it was President Hichilema who was provoking the former Head of State by sending police officers to abuse and embarrass him in the last two years.

“Now we all want to know what ECL is doing to interfere with President Hichilema’s government and leadership. If anything, it is HH who is interfering with the private life of ECL, our former president. It is HH who is paranoid with ECL, it is the one who is provoking him for the last two year he has been in power without ECL answering back.

ECL has been going to church and for that it is a problem for HH. ECL went to the Copperbelt for a church service, HH sent a battalion of police officers to block him from attending a church service which he was guest of honor. ECL wanted to go outside the country at his own cost, he (Hichilema) embarrassingly removed him out of the plane,” he said.

Changala observed that what President Hichilema was lacking is wisdom to govern and appreciate the role a former President can play.

“What HH is lacking is wisdom, we have time and again advised him to make a simple phone call to ECL in private and have a conversation with him, it is him who is a Head of State. He is the one who can initiate reconciliation if he wants to, and I want to ask Chief Mpezeni whether he has spoken to ECL when his wife was locked up in the cells, detained for hours like a common criminal, and whether he has spoken to ECL to find out what he is going through under the New Dawn administration rather than going to HH and castigate ECL,” he said.

The outspoken Changala who vehemently supported and campaigned for President Hichilema under the umbrella of OSIDA has urged Paramount Chief Mpezeni to take a leaf from Chiefs Hamusonde and Mukuni who supported and spoke for President Hichilema when he was in the opposition without fear or favour openly.

“He (Mpezeni) must learn from Chief Mukuni and Chief Hamusonde who when HH was facing challenges while in opposition, Chief Hamusonde and Mukuni stood by him and they did it publicly as their son. And they never went to see ECL to plead with HH to let his brother govern like Mpezeni has done. Hamusonde and Mukuni never and never pleaded with their son HH to let former president Lungu govern. But this thing with our Mbuya the Inkhosi Yama Nkhosi trying to find an opportunity to chew is actually bringing our paramount chief into conflict with his subjects.

His subjects want to know what has ECL done to make him stay away and allow his brother to govern? We need clarity on this one and we shall not entertain wild allegations against ECL, Chief Mpezeni should tell the people of Zambia and his subjects in particular what ECL has done in making the price of mealie meal go up in that fashion, Paramount Chief Mpezeni should tell his subjects what ECL has done to make the prices of fertilizers go up, what has ECL done to make the prices of fuel go up in the manner the situation is now.

What has ECL done for the high cost of living to be the way it is now under this regime? Paramount Chief Mpezeni shoul explain to his subjects why the UPND are blaming the previous leadership for what is happening now in the country when this man promised the people of Zambia that he came to fix it. Not to fix the people but to fix what he thought was destroyed and now it has come to pass that actually he meant to fix certain individuals and not what he said was destroyed. Not to fight corruption, not to uplift the livelihood of the people and if anything, HH has abused his mandate. So, Mpezeni must tell us what has ECL been doing to make the job of his brother HH difficult, we need clarity, we don’t want wild statements coming out of our chiefs especially Paramount Chief Mpezeni himself that is misleading and unacceptable,” Changala said.

Changala said Paramount Chief Mpezeni had lost an opportunity to demand to know why President Hichilema was too hostile against his elder brother.