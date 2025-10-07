CHANGALA QUESTIONS MUNDUBILE’S RESISTANCE TO PF CONVENTION





By Chilufya Kasonde



Political commentator and governance activist Brebner Changala has raised serious concerns over Brian Mundubile’s alleged opposition to the holding of a Patriotic Front (PF) Convention, saying the move exposes internal manipulation within the former ruling party.





Changala says it is hypocritical and undemocratic for Mundubile, who aspires to become PF President, to resist a convention that would give other presidential hopefuls a fair opportunity to contest. He challenged Mundubile to prove his popularity by allowing the process to take place freely, adding that only those who fear defeat would want to block others from participating.





“If Mundubile is truly popular in the PF, he should have nothing to fear from a convention. The fact that he wants to avoid it shows that he lacks confidence in his own support base,” Changala charged.





He further alleged that Mundubile and Mototwe Kafwaya are working behind the scenes to prevent figures such as Given Lubinda, John Sangwa, and Makebi Zulu from joining the PF presidential race. According to Changala, their plan is to have Kafwaya ‘clear the path’ for Mundubile, making it easier for him to defeat Greyford Monde and consolidate power within a tightly controlled inner circle.





Changala also accused Mundubile of being selfish and divisive, saying he has built his political career on scandalising others through media propaganda. He cited examples of how Mundubile allegedly used the Munyaule Facebook page to tarnish the reputations of former President Edgar Lungu and now President Hakainde Hichilema.





“Mundubile cannot be trusted with the leadership of Zambia. His track record shows that he thrives on destroying others for his own benefit. Such a man cannot be the President of this country,” Changala said.





The remarks come amid growing tension within the PF as factional battles intensify over the future leadership of the once-powerful party. Many observers say the PF’s inability to hold a transparent convention could further deepen internal divisions and delay its chances of rebuilding before 2026.