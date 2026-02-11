🟦 CHANGALA WARNS AGAINST TRIBAL POLITICS AS PF DISPUTES GROW



Political activist Breben Changala has issued a strong caution against tribal narratives shaping Zambia’s political conversation, arguing that such rhetoric risks undermining national unity. His remarks arrive at a moment when internal tensions within the Patriotic Front continue to dominate headlines.





Changala told supporters that leaders must focus on policies that improve livelihoods rather than identity-based messaging. He said Zambia’s democratic history shows that voters respond best to inclusive leadership, adding that prolonged disputes within opposition ranks could weaken confidence among grassroots supporters. His position has resonated with civic voices who believe political competition should remain centred on national development priorities.





Meanwhile, Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Celestine Mukandila has taken a firm stance against what he describes as attempts to manipulate party leadership structures. Speaking during a mobilisation meeting, he urged members to defend internal processes and resist any efforts to buy influence. Mukandila said discipline remains critical as the party prepares for future political contests.





The exchange between the two figures reflects broader tensions shaping the opposition landscape. Supporters remain divided over how the party should rebuild momentum, while critics warn that continued infighting may alienate voters seeking a clear alternative vision.

Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has responded by stressing that national governance remains focused on development goals rather than opposition disputes.





For many observers, the situation highlights the challenges facing parties undergoing transition. Changala’s emphasis on unity and Mukandila’s call for organisational vigilance illustrate competing strategies that could determine the direction of opposition politics in the months ahead.