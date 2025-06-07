Chaos breaks out after councillors clash over refusal to wear traditional attire

Chaos erupted at a Bulawayo council meeting this week as councillors clashed over three colleagues’ refusal to wear traditional attire. The heated debate led to a walkout, a cut live feed, and accusations of “tomfoolery.”

“This is tomfoolery” – Councillor storms out in protest

Ward 26 councillor Mpumelelo Moyo walked out in anger after the council refused to eject three councillors who ignored a 2024 resolution requiring traditional dress.

“We have a standing resolution on what we should wear, but because you lost after voting in support of ignoring the resolution, now you are changing the game rules. This is tomfoolery — we can’t have this,” Moyo fumed.

The Chronicle reports that the dispute began when Tinevimbo Maphosa (Ward 21), Nkosilathi Hove (Ward 6), and Donaldson Mabuto (Ward 9) arrived in regular clothing. A vote was held—12 councillors supported letting them stay, while 18 opposed. Despite the majority vote, Mayor David Coltart allowed them to remain, sparking further uproar.

Council reminded of dress code ahead of meeting

Before the meeting, Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou issued a memo reminding councillors of the June 2024 resolution.

“It shall be recalled that Council resolved that councillors and staff dress in traditional and African attire for every Bulawayo Day and Bulawayo Arts Festival commemorations,” Zhou stated.

The memo emphasised that the dress code was symbolic, showcasing Bulawayo’s cultural pride. Yet, the three councillors defied the rule, leading to an hour-long debate.

Not the first dress code drama

This isn’t the first time clothing has caused controversy. Last month, councillors debated Mayor Coltart’s decision to wear a coat instead of a full suit.

With tensions still high, the council cut the live feed to avoid further public spectacle.