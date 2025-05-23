Chaos breaks out at ANC Peter Mokaba conference

Tensions flared at the ANC’s Peter Mokaba conference as violence erupted among delegates. The situation spiraled out of control, with chairs and tables being thrown during heated clashes.

The unrest stems from dissatisfaction over the conference proceedings. Delegates expressed outrage over the participation of certain branches that had reportedly been disqualified.

At least two individuals have reportedly been injured, and the ongoing violence threatens to derail the entire conference.