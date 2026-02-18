Chaos Erupts in Nigeria’s House of Representatives After Speaker’s Verdict Amid Electoral Act Amendment

The House of Representatives of Nigeria was engulfed in a chaotic atmosphere after the speaker ruled on the Electoral Acts Amendment.

For the past weeks, Nigerians have been demanding the amendment of the Electronic Transactions Act bill to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, INEC, to project the election results on electronic screens.

This is because the citizens want to follow the the elections keenly to know the winner even before the person is declared, just as advanced countries in Europe do.

Today, February 17, 2026, the House of Representatives in Abuja, was filled for the final decision, taking just as democracy demands.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas ruled in favor of the “ayes” despite an audibly clear majority of “nays” on the motion for the rescission of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill to enable the House to reconsider specific provisions.

Protests at Nigeria’s National Assembly in Abuja escalated into chaos as police officers fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators.



Over the past week, scores of Nigerians have taken to the streets of the federal capital, calling for the immediate implementation of real-time… https://t.co/dqbSLBTWSF pic.twitter.com/mhwYcvxO6w — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 17, 2026

After this, almost all members of the house who chose no were surprised by the decision of the speakers, and the meeting was scattered, but Honourable Tajudeen did not flinch or change his ruling.

A large number of Nigerians are looking forward to the amendment because they believe the world has evolved, and now technology will make following the election easier.