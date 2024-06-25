CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME, MUBITA NAWA CAN’T BE SECRETARY GENERAL FOR INTERPOL- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME, MUBITA NAWA CAN’T BE SECRETARY GENERAL FOR INTERPOL BECAUSE HE IS COMING FROM ONE OF THE MOST COMPROMISED POLICE FORCE IN THE WORLD

I am Zambian, but I will not support mediocrity at a high level of international security service such as INTERPOL.

Our Zambia police is so unprofessional, brutal and political. Our different regimes, especially the current Govt, have used the police to persecute and frustrate their opponents.

The police have also been used to cover corruption and other serious crimes of those in GOVT and big mafias.

Most of our senior police officers are promoted, not on merit, but how they compromise themselves to please those in power, or with big money.

It is logical to think that this Mubita Nawa must have risen through the ranks by being unprofessional, pleasing the big boys and girls in our Country.

Therefore, I am not surprised with these allegations below;

“LONDON; Interpol candidate accused of role in kidnap of Indian businessmen

…Interpol Candidate abducted us, assaulted us, sought to extort us….

Zambia’s Mubita Nawa, who is on shortlist for top job, is accused of involvement in an attempted extortion in 2022

A candidate to be the next head of Interpol has been accused of involvement in the kidnap, detention, assault and attempted extortion of two Indian businessmen.

Lawyers for Vinod and Uddit Sadhu have written to Interpol saying the allegations against Mubita Nawa, a deputy commissioner of police in Zambia, suggest he is “plainly unsuitable” to be its next secretary general.

Nawa, backed by African Union member states, is one of four people on the shortlist for the role, with the successful candidate expected to be announced imminently

A letter sent to Interpol by the UK-based law firm Leverets Group on behalf of the Sadhus states that its clients “have strong grounds to believe that Mr Nawa played a pivotal role in a conspiracy that led to their unlawful kidnap, detention, assault and attempted extortion” in September 2022, when he was a deputy director in the Zambian CID.

It says the Sadhus were “ambushed by assailants posing as duly authorised police officers and bundled into an unmarked van before being taken to a private residence in Lusaka at which they were subject to threats and coercion, before one of the captives managed to raise the alarm using a concealed mobile phone.

“Thereafter they were transferred to a police station where they continued to be subject to threats and coercion by new kidnappers, assailants and extortionists, including Mr Nawa.””

Though the police are refuting these allegations, but look at a similar case of Jay Jay Banda who was also abducted and now rotting in jail to cover up the story.

I am not speaking from soar grapes but what crime did I commit for Zambia Police to be agitating to place me on Red Alert of INTERPOL.

It is reasonable to think that Mubita Nawa will not be professional and impartial at INTERPOL because he is used to chicanery kind of police service.

As the saying goes, “Charity begins at home”.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!