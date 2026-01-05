CHARLES CHANDA QUESTIONS DEC OVER CATHOLIC ARCHBISHOP SUMMONING

‎

‎Charles Chanda, the leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), has raised concerns over the recent summoning of Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).



‎

‎Chanda argues that this action distracts from more pressing issues facing Zambia, particularly for farmers who are already struggling.



‎

‎Speaking in an interview on Sunday , Chanda stated, “As a country, we have just celebrated over 30 plus years of being declared a Christian Nation. Yet, we find ourselves involved in petty issues that do not benefit our communities.”



‎

‎He further emphasized that the focus should be on the challenges facing citizens rather than the “political pettiness” surrounding church leaders.



‎

‎Chanda pointed out the significant contributions of the Catholic Church as a global entity and suggested that the DEC’s actions could undermine the church’s important role in society. “The Catholic Church provides care, education, and support for many Zambians. Pulling the Archbishop into this dispute is unnecessary and unfair,” he said.



‎

‎He also challenged the government to ensure that all religious leaders are transparent about their funding sources. “It is important for everyone, not just the Catholic Church, to declare where they get funds for building their places of worship,” Chanda stated. “This fosters trust and accountability within our communities.”



‎

‎Chanda’s comments come amid growing tensions between governmental bodies and religious organizations.



‎

‎As the country continues to navigate its challenges, many are calling for a unified approach focused on the well-being of all citizens.