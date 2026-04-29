CHARLES MILUPI SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA UNBEATABLE IN 2026 ELECTIONS REGARDLESS OF OPPOSITION EFFORTS





By Nelson Zulu



UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says President Hakainde Hichilema is unbeatable in this year’s general elections, arguing that his record in office will speak for itself regardless of opposition efforts.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Milupi says even if opposition parties unite, President Hichilema remains unmatched at the polls due to the reforms his administration has implemented across key sectors.





He cited free education, the re-opening of Mulungushi Textiles, developments in the agriculture and mining sectors as some of the achievements he believes Zambians are appreciating.





Mr. Milupi also pointed to infrastructure projects, including road rehabilitation and border posts such as the Ndola Dual Carriageway, saying these have improved movement and trade in various parts of the country.





He further dismissed the opposition as lacking a clear agenda, emphasizing that Zambians are able to distinguish between propaganda and tangible development on the ground.





His comments follow the recent unveiling of Luapula Member of Parliament Chanda Katotobwe as the Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP 2026 presidential candidate and the recent launch of the Tonse Alliance manifesto among others.



PHOENIX NEWS