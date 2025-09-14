Charlie Kirk ‘shooter’ Robinson ‘lived with transgender partner’

Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, was living with a transgender partner, it has emerged, as new details continue to surface about the 22-year-old accused of assassinating the conservative activist.

The partner, who is said to be transitioning from male to female, is now fully cooperating with the FBI in its investigation. According to reports, text messages and other communications between Robinson and the individual helped authorities track down the suspect.

Neighbours confirmed that Robinson shared a property with a roommate at a condo complex featuring a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness centre, and walking trails. One resident noted a wreath on the door and a vehicle parked in the assigned space. The apartment is located about five miles from Robinson’s family home.

Sources told the New York Post that the partner’s cooperation proved crucial, with investigators learning about bullet casings inscribed with meme-style messages similar to those found at the crime scene, as well as a conversation about retrieving a rifle from a drop point.

Kirk, 31, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking to students at Utah Valley University. His final on-stage exchange came in response to a question: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The killing has been described as a “political assassination” by Trump allies. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called it a “dark chapter” and a “watershed moment” in American politics, telling the Wall Street Journal: “It’s very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.”

Robinson, raised in a Mormon family, was taken into custody near his family home in southern Utah on Thursday, September 11. He is being held without bail at Utah County Jail and is expected to be charged with aggravated murder and firearms offences.

Friends described him as quiet, geeky, and fond of video games and Reddit. Investigators said he also used the chat service Discord. His family told police he had become “more political” in recent years, despite growing up in a conservative, pro-Trump household.

The picture emerging remains complex. Some messages allegedly written on bullets pointed to anti-fascist causes, while others drew on online meme culture, prompting speculation about links to both the far-left and the alt-right Groyper movement.

At a press conference, police confirmed that Robinson’s father had assisted the investigation, while neighbours said he appeared increasingly withdrawn in recent months.

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two children. His death comes amid rising political violence in the United States, following last year’s attempted assassination of former President Trump and the killing of Minnesota Democrat state representative Melissa Hortman.

A Trump advisor broke down live on Fox News upon learning of Kirk’s death, saying he believed Kirk “would have been president one day.”