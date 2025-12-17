Charlie Kirk’s widow and podcaster Candace Owens meet amid conspiracy theories over his assassination

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens met on Monday, December 15, days after Charlie Kirk’s widow joined a CBS town hall and said she wanted Owens to stop peddling conspiracy theories about her late husband’s assassination.

Both Kirk and Owens confirmed Monday evening that they had spoken, referring to the conversation as “productive” in separate posts on X. They did not share details from the meeting, but Owens said it lasted four and a half hours, and they “agreed much more than I had anticipated.”

Kirk previously said on X Sunday that she and Owens would have a “private, in-person meeting” Monday. She added that they “agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting” and that she’s looking forward to a “productive discussion.”

Owens wrote on X that she’s “very much looking forward to this discussion.”

Erika Kirk sat down with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss last week for a town hall that aired Saturday on CBS. Weiss asked Erika Kirk what she would want to say to Owens, who has been amplifying conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“Stop,” Erika Kirk said. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

Owens, a onetime friend of Charlie Kirk’s and a former employee of his conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, previously compared their relationship to that of a “brother and sister.”

The day after his assassination, she posted a lengthy video, saying she wanted him to be remembered for his career and ideas. In the months since, Owens has pushed conspiracy theories about his murder and made unfounded fraud allegations about the finances at Turning Point, which Erika Kirk now runs.

The Treasury Department has since confirmed that none of the tax-exempt entities Erika Kirk oversees are under investigation by the IRS.

Recently, his widow and current TPUSA CEO, Erika Kirk, had asked Owens to ‘stop’ spreading these theories, fearing that they’d taint the jury pool trying Tyler Robinson, who authorities have arrested in the killing.

With things coming to a head between the two, they decided to meet in person and sort the issues out.

While both posted on X following their meeting, Owens has now released a video, sharing more details about what went on behind closed doors.

In a video message on social media, Owens said that she was ‘alive’ four and a half hours later. Earlier, she’d said her meeting with Kirk lasted that long. “I’m totally fine,” she added.

Owens noted that she had planned to do an episode after the meeting, but was too drained for it at the moment. However, she promised a full rundown on her podcast the next day. In the meantime, Owens shared snippets of what went on between her and Erika during the meeting.