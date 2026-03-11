Chatunga Mugabe Abandons Bail And Faces Jail Time In South Africa After Plea Negotiation Move

Chatunga Mugabe Abandons Bail As Lawyers Seek Plea Negotiation In South Africa: What It Means And Will They Go To Jail

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his cousin Tobias Matonhodze have abandoned their bail application at the Alexandra Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, with their lawyers now pursuing a plea negotiation that could determine the outcome of the case without a full trial. The development, which emerged on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, means the pair will remain in custody while negotiations with prosecutors take place, with jail time now a near-certainty.

The matter has been postponed to 17 March 2026 to allow the legal teams and the State to begin discussions under South African law. The move marks a major shift in the defence strategy after weeks of court delays and bail proceedings linked to the high-profile case.

According to posts shared by ZimLive on 11 March 2026, the accused opted to withdraw their bail bid in favour of negotiating a plea agreement.

“Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his cousin Tobias Matonhodze, accused of attempted murder and immigration offences, have abandoned their bail application at the Alexandra Magistrates Court in Johannesburg.”

“Their lawyers want a plea negotiation under which the pair will plead guilty in exchange for a negotiated sentence.”

The pair will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on 17 March.

Why The Bail Application Was Withdrawn And What It Means For Jail Time

Abandoning a bail application does not end the case. Instead, it means the accused are choosing not to pursue release from custody while the matter is being negotiated. The most pressing question for observers is whether the pair will actually serve time behind bars.

Legal observers say the decision often indicates that the defence believes a negotiated outcome may be quicker or more favourable than a lengthy trial. However, under the Section 105A process, a negotiated sentence will almost certainly involve a period of imprisonment.

In this case, the process will take place under Section 105A of South Africa’s Criminal Procedure Act, which allows prosecutors and defence lawyers to reach a plea agreement before trial.

The court must still approve any plea agreement reached between the State and the defence. If the court accepts the plea deal, Chatunga and Matonhodze will be sentenced immediately and will begin serving their time.

If the court rejects the agreement, the matter will proceed to trial, with the pair remaining in custody unless they successfully apply for bail, which they have now abandoned.

What Charges The Two Men Are Facing And Why Jail Is Likely

The full list of charges against Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze is as follows:

1. Attempted murder – This is the primary charge relating to the shooting of the 23-year-old gardener at the Hyde Park residence on 19 February 2026. The victim remains in the hospital in a critical condition.

2. Possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition – Prosecutors allege the pair were in unlawful possession of the weapon used in the shooting. The firearm itself has reportedly not been recovered by police.

3. Defeating the ends of justice – This charge relates to the disappearance of the firearm allegedly used in the incident. Investigators deployed forensic specialists and sniffer dogs in an unsuccessful search for the weapon, and there are allegations that the crime scene may have been tampered with before officers arrived.

4. Pointing a firearm – This charge stems from a separate incident. According to reports, this case was originally opened at Bramley Police Station in 2023 but was later closed after authorities were unable to locate the suspect. It has now been revived and added to the current charges.

5. Theft – This charge has been included in the updated charge sheet, though specific details about the alleged theft have not been publicly detailed.

6. Contravening the Immigration Act – This charge relates to Mugabe’s legal status in South Africa. Prosecutors allege he is in the country illegally. The charge of violating the Immigration Act is understood to stem from a separate incident reported in February 2026.

Attempted murder carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment under South African law. The State has also indicated it will be opposing bail, and the firearm used in the shooting has reportedly not yet been recovered by police.

Immigration Status Also Raised In Court And Timeline Of Key Dates

Another issue that emerged during the proceedings concerns the accused men’s immigration status in South Africa.

Attorney Sinenhlanhla Mnguni addressed journalists outside the court, according to video reports shared by Kaya News.

“The State has found Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze are in South Africa illegally.”

The immigration charge adds another layer of complexity to an already explosive case. The Department of Home Affairs is expected to provide clarity on the pair’s legal standing in the country when proceedings resume. If found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act, the pair could face fines or imprisonment, and may be declared undesirable persons, leading to deportation after serving any sentence.

Timeline Of Key Dates:

19 February 2026 – Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze are arrested following the shooting incident at the Hyde Park residence. The victim, a 23-year-old employee, is hospitalised in critical condition.

23 February 2026 – The pair appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court. Prosecutors add charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice. The court is initially mistakenly transported to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court instead of Alexandra, causing a delay.

3 March 2026 – Bail application scheduled but postponed due to outstanding documents required by the defence.

5 March 2026 – Bail application postponed again due to a complete power failure at the Alexandra Magistrates Court. Magistrate Ruth Mhlanga reschedules the matter to 11 March 2026.

11 March 2026 – Chatunga and Matonhodze abandon their bail application entirely. Their legal team informs the court they will pursue Section 105A plea negotiations. The matter is transferred to the regional court and postponed to 17 March 2026.

17 March 2026 – The pair will return to court for the plea negotiation process to begin. Their legal team and prosecutors will present a negotiated plea agreement to the regional court for approval.

For now, the two accused remain in custody while the legal teams explore the possibility of a plea agreement.

If a plea negotiation is successful, the case could conclude without a full trial. However, the court must still review and approve any agreement reached between prosecutors and the defence. That agreement will almost certainly include a period of imprisonment.

The next key date in the case is 17 March 2026, when the matter returns to court for plea negotiations.

Until then, Mugabe and Matonhodze will remain behind bars in South Africa.