Chatunga Mugabe Discusses His Relationship With Collins and Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr

Chatunga Mugabe Opens Up About His Relationship With Collins and Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr (Video)

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former president Robert Mugabe, has opened up about his relationship with the sons of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chatunga Mugabe Discusses His Relationship With Collins Mnangagwa

During an Instagram Live session, Chatunga responded to a follower who asked whether he’s friends with Collins and Emmerson Jr. A recording of the conversation was later shared by Crime Watch Zimbabwe on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, 5 May.

Chatunga didn’t hold back in his response, saying he’s actually close with Collins Mnangagwa and has known him for years. In the video, Chatunga makes it clear that despite political tensions between their families in the past, his personal relationships with Mnangagwa’s sons are friendly and go way back.

“Collin and I get along. He is a very good guy. Very, very good guy. Vamwe vedu ka. I have known these guys since I was a kid. So, you expect me to wake up and say what to? Bro, they are people just like you and I,” he said.

Zimbabweans React: No Surprises, Just Criticism

Online reactions to the video were a mix of sarcasm and frustration. Many weren’t shocked by what Chatunga said, and some were clearly disappointed.

Here are some of the comments:

Uyu has turned out really bad, such a shame and a disappointment to his parents

Haana kunyepa. Munongoda zvima heroes zvekungogwauta pa Internet pano kufadza moyo yenyu. Asi pa ground zvisina zvazvinoita zvichitodya nemusangano.

What do you expect? So you expected him to insult them so that it makes news please, he’s saying you can’t separate us

Birds of the same feather…

I blame the person asking the questions, kuti vana venyoka vanowirirana here ????