CHAWAMA LOSS NOT A SETBACK, IN DEMOCRACY YOU DON’T WIN EVERYTHING – UPND





CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the Tonse Alliance’s victory through FDD’s Bright Nundwe in the Chawama by-election shows that democracy is at its best in the country.





And President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Nundwe for scooping the Chawama seat.





Nundwe won the contested by-election held on Thursday with 8,085 votes, followed by UPND’s Morgan Muunda with 6,542 votes.





Speaking during a press briefing, Friday, Mweetwa said there would be no democracy if the ruling party won all the by-elections.





“Chawama for us as a party in government, the UPND and its alliance members, is not a setback. [The] Chawama victory to the opposition is our victory because it espouses and exemplifies what we have always been saying that democracy in Zambia is at its best. There will be no democracy if every by-election is won by the ruling party because democracy is about competition. There can be no competition without competitors. We need competitors. Just like now there is the Africa Cup and as much as we wish Senegal to win, like we wish Morocco to win, they must compete first. They are coming from pools of other competitors. In 2026, in Zambia there is one solid competitor; President Hakainde Hichilema and his team and we look forward to an opposition that must bring themselves together into a semblance of a team to compete with, so that we can give breath to democracy to be alive as it should be,” he said.





“There is no joy for us in government to win on a silver platter because we may take what we see for granted. We need competition so that we are always on the lookout. Thank you to the people of Chawama for Bright Nundwe. He has served this country before, we expect him to serve this country more now on this platform and expect him to work with President Hakainde Hichilema in national development. The good news is those days where a ruling party will be saying unless you vote or voted with us we will not give you development, those days are archaic and anachronistic; they belong to the annals of history. Today we are talking about development under President Hakainde Hichilema that is national and inclusive, that respects the will of the people. Even when [voters in] Chawama voted the way they voted, developmental programs in Chawama will continue as scheduled”.





Mweetwa said government was convinced that the electorate in Chawama chose Nundwe as an individual, not because of his party.



He further urged Nundwe to work with President Hichilema and deliver development to his constituency.





“We are convinced where we sit that this was not about FDD, no. This was about an individual, Bright Nundwe, whom the people of Chawama preferred. And now that you have been preferred, work with Bally so that we can deliver a country together because Bally has no preference for a political party, for an individual but for ideas to take the country to the next level [of] development,” Mweetwa said.





Mweetwa further said the Chawama by-election debunked claims that the country’s democratic space had shrunk.



“The vote by the people of Chawama yesterday sends only one signal, not to the country but to the region and world at large that Zambia’s democracy is alive. So those who were saying the democratic space in Zambia is shrinking, that democracy is at threat, it’s at bleak in Zambia; yesterday’s vote was and is your answer. President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration and his party thank most sincerely the people of Chawama Constituency for the manner they came out in large numbers to express their wishes to vote in the manner they did. President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration do hereby and as I do congratulate now Honourable Bright Nundwe member of parliament now for Chawama constituency on his election to that high August House. That is a people’s decision which President Hakainde Hichilema respects,” he said.





“When the Chawama by-election was called, it was never intended at all to be won by the UPND, it was meant to provide an opportunity for the people of Chawama to elect a member of parliament who will sit in the House to represent them and their views. Yes, I must admit we had intentions as a party to win but in a democracy, you don’t win everything otherwise there will be no democracy. So, congratulations to Honourable Bright Nundwe, member of parliament [elect] for Chawama and we welcome you to the House. Looking at your credentials as a former permanent secretary, President Hakainde Hichilema is happy to receive you to be amongst one of the numbers he will work with in national development. We welcome you to the HH, Bally 2026 team that should deliver a nation, national development, to take it to greater heights”.





Meanwhile, Mweetwa assured that the delayed payments to farmers who supplied maize to the FRA would not repeat itself in the 2026/2027 season.



“Let me also take this opportunity now that we are here that I indicate that government has fully met its financial obligation to pay farmers through FRA payment via banks. Government has released 100 per cent funding towards payment to our farmers. We are aware as government that there are still long-standing queues out there because of the challenges of the modus operandi or means of payment that the banks have employed and also with our people. That is not to be blameable on President Hakainde Hichilema or [his] government. That can also not be blameable on the banks or the farmers, it’s just that this money should have come earlier. If it came earlier, we would not have these long queues. And that’s why you have a magnanimous and gracious President who has apologised gracefully that this happened. But me as Chief Government Spokesperson, I know he was doing it out of love for his people but he’s not blameable,” said Mweetwa.





“The chaotic situation of delayed payments to farmers who supplied through FRA will not repeat itself in 2026. And for all those farmers who were bonded but did not have something to supply to FRA, government has made it clear [that] you will still have and I’m sure you have received your FISP package and no one should stand in your way. You have a caring President, a caring government because President Hakainde Hichilema loves, President Hakainde Hichilema cares, President Hichilema Hichilema delivers”.





Earlier in a Facebook post, President Hichilema congratulated Nundwe for winning the Chawama by-election.



President Hichilema stated that every democratic election should produce one winner.





“We extend our congratulations to the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), and in particular to the winning candidate, Mr Bright Nundwe, for emerging victorious in the Chawama Constituency parliamentary by-election after a tightly contested race. In a democracy, every election must ultimately produce one winner; yet its deeper purpose is to strengthen harmony, peace, and unity among all citizens. For this reason, we commend the UPND, all participating candidates, and, above all, the people of Chawama, whose collective commitment ensured that the democratic process functioned as it should,” wrote President Hichilema.





“We also express our appreciation to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and law enforcement agencies for conducting a transparent, orderly, and secure election. Their professionalism contributed to an environment in which the will of the people could be freely and peacefully expressed”.



News Diggers