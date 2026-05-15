Chelsea FC announces partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Chelsea Football Club have announced a new partnership with Roc Nation Sports International.

The new partnership will focus on combining football with music, culture, and entertainment, with the aim of making Chelsea more visible and appealing to audiences in the U.S. market.

Both organisations plan to launch creative campaigns that include music collaborations, influencer-driven content, and sports storytelling to connect with younger fans and expand Chelsea’s global reach.

Scott Fenton, brand director for Chelsea Football Club, said: “This partnership represents a major step forward in how we connect with our fans in the United States. By leaning into culture, music and creativity, we’re building deeper, more authentic relationships with a new generation of supporters.”

To celebrate the new partnership, which comes 13 years after Roc Nation Sports was developed in the U.S., Chelsea fans will have the opportunity to score a limited-edition Roc Nation CFC shirt signed by DJ Khaled.

Roc Nation, founded in 2008, is a major entertainment company working across music, sport, film, and artist management. Its sports division, Roc Nation Sports, has expanded internationally in recent years and now works with a wide range of athletes and organisations.