CHIEF GOV’T SPOKESPERSON TO ANNOUNCE KEY MITIGATION MEASURES ON SINO METALS POLLUTION TODAY





Lusaka, August 7, 2025



The Chief Government Spokesperson will today, at 09:30 hours, hold a press briefing to announce key measures the government has undertaken to mitigate the pollution linked to Sino Metals.





The briefing will take place at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Board Room in Rhodes Park, Lusaka.





Accompanied by a panel of environmental and health experts, the Chief Government Spokesperson is expected to outline the government’s coordinated response, including actions taken to protect public health and restore the affected environment.





The session will be broadcast live on the UPND Zambia Facebook page and across major media platforms to ensure broad public access.





The Ministry of Information and Media urges all stakeholders, media representatives, and members of the public to tune in for this important update on the government’s environmental intervention efforts.



(C) UPND MT