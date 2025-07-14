Chief Justice Malila URGES LAWYERS TO UPHOLD ETHICS, INTEGRITY IN PURSUIT OF JUSTICE

CJ Malila URGES LAWYERS TO UPHOLD ETHICS, INTEGRITY IN PURSUIT OF JUSTICE



By Wagon Media Team

Lusaka | July 13, 2025



Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila has called on lawyers across the country to uphold the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and integrity in delivering legal services, describing their role as central to Zambia’s justice system and democratic growth.





Speaking during the 30th anniversary celebration of Corpus Legal Practitioners in Lusaka on Friday evening, Dr. Malila emphasized that the legal profession must not lose sight of its core mission — to serve the people with diligence, fairness, and unwavering respect for the rule of law.





“Legal practitioners must remain steadfast in their commitment to integrity, professionalism, and top-notch client care,” he said. “These are not optional values; they define who we are as officers of the court.”





The Chief Justice challenged members of the legal fraternity to become champions of justice and equality, noting that their actions and decisions shape public trust in the legal system.





“The future of the vocation of advocacy rests in your hands,” Dr. Malila stated. “What you choose to stand for today will determine the direction of legal practice in Zambia for decades to come.”





He praised Corpus Legal Practitioners for their enduring contribution to the legal landscape over the past three decades, calling them a benchmark of resilience and excellence in the profession.





Dr. Malila concluded by reminding lawyers that the pursuit of justice is not just a duty, but a calling — one that requires courage, wisdom, and a deep sense of responsibility to the people they serve.





The event brought together legal minds, clients, and dignitaries to celebrate the legacy and continued growth of one of Zambia’s leading law firms, while reflecting on the broader role of the legal community in advancing national development and social justice.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM