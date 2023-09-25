CHIEF JUSTICE MUMBA MALILA’S CALL TO RESPECT GAY RIGHTS CHOKES CHURCH

CHURCH SHOCKED BY CHIEF JUSTICE’S REMARKS

CHIEF JUSTICE MUST RESPECT THE CONSTITUTION, THE LAW, MUST RESPECT NATIONAL PRINCIPLES AND VALUES

Lusaka, Sept 25 – The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia is deeply disturbed by a newspaper story in today’s News Diggers that has been attributed to the Chief Justice, Mr. Mumba Malila, in which he is purported to be calling for the respect of Gay Rights in Zanbia.



We would like to place it on record that this is a matter of grave concern to the body of Christ in Zambia, as calling for the recognition of gay rights is unconstitutional and against our Christian heritage and values.



Even more worrying is that the Chief Justice, who is supposed to be the defender of the law of the land, is at the forefront of championing unconstitutional alien practices.



If the media report is true, then Zambians should realize that we could be a nation under siege by foreign forces. It must be noted that a number of seemingly isolated actions or statements have been observed coming from those entrusted with national leadership responsibility in what seems to be a deliberate ploy to try and sneak in an agenda contrary to our cherished national values.



We say so because only a few weeks ago, we challenged the Government not to accept a self-acclaimed gay person as Ambassador to Zambia from a foreign jurisdiction.



The Church in Zambia and the Zambian people strongly oppose sUch maneuvers, and we will not tolerate them in this land.We wish to remind the Chief Justice, or anyone, that the Constitution in Article 1(1) establishes that nothing in this land supersedes it, and anything contrary to it is null and void. The current legal regime does not recognize anything called “gay rights” but only recognizes “human rights.” the Penal Code still criminalizes sodomy and any

unnatural sexual relations.



God Bless Zambia

ISSUED BY:

EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP OF ZAMBIA