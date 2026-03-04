Mpezeni has told  Binwell Mpundu that Brian Mundubile is not the right contender in the August 13 general elections

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni has told Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu that Tonse Alliance presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile, whom he recently endorsed, is not the right contender in the August 13 general elections.





The traditional leader said Mr Mundubile was part of the Patriotic Front administration which failed to deliver to the expectations of Zambians.





He said Mr Mundubile served in the previous administration, whose performance in seven years cannot be compared to what President Hakainde Hichilema’s Government has achieved in a few years.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni was speaking when Mr Mpundu and his delegation paid a courtesy call on him at Laweni Palace.





He said the opposition will have a tough time campaigning against President Hichilema, who has delivered “real” development.





“I have nothing to do with the opposition. We are with President Hichilema now because he has worked. What new things will Mundubile bring?” Mpezeni said.





“He has been in Government before and during their time, children were sitting on the floor in schools.”





The traditional leader said there is nothing new that is being offered by the opposition compared to what President Hichilema has done so far.