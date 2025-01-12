CHIEF MPEZENI IMPRESSED WITH ZNS EFFORTS, SEEKS SUPPORT FOR MTENGULENI ARENA EXPANSION AHEAD OF NC’WALA CEREMONY



Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni People in Eastern Province has praised the Zambia National Service (ZNS) for its significant contributions to national development, especially in the agricultural sector.



The Traditional Leader cited the cultivation of maize and the sale of subsidized Eagle mealie meal by ZNS lower than what was obtaining on the Zambian market as some of the notable initiatives that have significantly helped to alleviate hunger in the country.



He said this when the ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II and his delegation paid a courtesy call on him at Mtenguleni Palace on Thursday before proceeding to inspect ongoing projects.





“I am impressed with the proactive steps ZNS has taken to assist Government to alleviate hunger, especially in the face of drought,” Chief Mpezeni said.



He added “I want to thank Government in particular the Republican President and Commander in-Chief of the Defence Force Mr Hakainde Hichilema for being proactive in providing Relief food to the people that were affected by drought, I also want to encourage Government to continue with the good agricultural programme,”.





In light of ZNS’s remarkable work, Chief Mpezeni turned to the Service for assistance with the expansion and beautification of the Mtenguleni main arena in preparation for next month’s Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony.



He said the request for the expansion of the main arena was to ensure that the facility was adequately sized to accommodate the large number of attendees expected at the ceremony.





“The arena is currently too small and, frankly, somewhat embarrassing given the significance of the event. We are expecting a large number of people at the ceremony hence we therefore appeal for your help to expand the space in time for the event,” Chief Mpezeni explained.



And Chief Mpenzi was elated that ZNS had initiated the construction of the Muzipasi dam in Luangeni Constituency, emphasizing that it would greatly benefit both people and livestock.





The Traditional leader noted that the construction of the Muzipasi dam, along with other similar projects in the province, was crucial for water harvesting.



These initiatives, he explained, would help mitigate the effects of drought by providing sufficient water for irrigation and other essential uses.





Chief Mpezeni said he was confident with the works of ZNS and other Service Wings in assisting Government develop the nation and ensuring peaceful environment continued to prevail in the country.



He also commended the strong and collaborative relationship among the Defence and Security Wings, urging other traditional leaders and stakeholders to draw inspiration from the unity and cooperation.





In response, Lt Gen Solochi assured the Chief that the Service would prioritize the expansion project to ensure it is completed ahead of the ceremony.



He further directed the Land Development Branch (LDB) to promptly assess the cost implications to expedite the process.

“We will follow the President’s directive on water harvesting to the latter. The dams under construction will be completed on time to support irrigation and other essential uses,” Lt Gen Solochi said.





Speaking to journalists after inspecting the said dam, the ZNS Commander directed the Chief of LDB to accelerate the work on the non-perennial stream to ensure effective water harvesting.





“I am impressed with the progress on the dams so far. As ZNS, we will ensure the President’s directive on water harvesting is fully implemented this year to prevent drought-related challenges,” he added.



ZNS