CHIEF MPUMBA, CHIEF CHIUNDAPONDE PRAISE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DEVELOPMENT AGENDA





Chingola Central Member of Parliament and Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, says President Hakainde Hichilema does not want a relationship with traditional leaders that is based solely on political convenience.





Mr. Mulenga said this when he paid courtesy calls on Chief Mpumba and Chief Chiundaponde of Lavushimanda District in Mfuwe Constituency.





The visit was part of a broader mission to engage traditional leaders, interact with community members, and implement strategic development programs in the area.



During the meeting, Chief Mpumba commended President Hichilema for introducing free education up to Grade 12, the Cash for Work Program, Social Cash Transfer, and other life-changing initiatives.





He said before free education was introduced by the UPND government, many parents could not afford to send their children to school due to high tuition fees.





Chief Mpumba described free education as a return to the values of the late President Kenneth Kaunda, adding that the policy has made it easier for parents to educate their children.





He emphasized that in the past, children often dropped out of school midway due to lack of school fees, but the UPND government has changed that narrative.





Chief Mpumba pledged to work hand in hand with the government to ensure his people receive development and enjoy the benefits being distributed across the country.





Later, when Mr. Mulenga visited Chief Chiundaponde, he said President Hichilema had sent him to engage with the chiefs and communities of Mfuwe Constituency.





He explained that President Hichilema wants a consistent and genuine partnership with traditional leaders, not just when political tides shift.





Mr. Mulenga conveyed President Hichilema’s appreciation to the people of Chiundaponde Chiefdom for the overwhelming support they gave him in the August 2021 general elections.





He further highlighted the ongoing benefits of free education, Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Social Cash Transfer, Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), and other programs introduced by the UPND government.





In response, Chief Chiundaponde appealed to President Hichilema to maintain inclusiveness and not practice tribalism, which was common in the past administration.





He applauded the government’s current policies, particularly free education, and urged for continued fairness in development distribution.



Chief Chiundaponde said there was no reason for people to continue supporting the former ruling party PF, as development can now only come through the UPND government.





He expressed full support for President Hichilema, stating that he is the only leader capable of delivering meaningful development at this time.





Mr. Chipoka Mulenga will conclud his visit by reiterating the government’s commitment to bringing services closer to the people and enhancing collaboration with traditional authorities.



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM