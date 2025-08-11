By CIC Investigations.



CHIEF NDUNGU’S PRIME MINISTER MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES AK-47 BULLETS UNHURT BY UNKNOWN PEOPLE IN ZAMBEZI TODAY.





So one of the Prime Ministers of Chief Ndungu in Zambezi District was today shot with an AK-47 in Zambezi in the ongoing conflict between Luvales and Lundas that always hibernates and resurfaces whenever the two long rival tribes gets close to the ceremonies. But worry not he is very fine “it was just a toy” he says am above that. It’s that time of the year when we try to tell you what’s happening and you insult us for fueling tension.





Zambezi conflict is one monster problem slowly degenerating dangerous with potential to escalate beyond politics and engulf the nation as CIC we have tried to alert the authorities but little or no actions have been taken.

As a media house our duty is not just to post breaking news of development for CDF or Press briefings no. Investigations of uncomfortable realities happening behind the scenes with public interests are also part of our duty and we don’t expect everyone to be happy but that’s our work.

The trigger is us knowing and pretending it’s not an issue as you would expect us to behave but in reality we owe the public that publicity. Make sure we don’t know or come across anything unusual regardless of who it involves we will post and we are not answerable to anyone for this.