CHIEF NKANA TO PAY BOWMAN LUSAMBO $25,000 IN MINING DEAL COURT SETTLEMENT





Chief Nkana, Godfrey Shamanena, has entered into a consent agreement with former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo in a $105,000 dispute arising from the sale of Bisma Mining Limited to Grizzly Mining Limited between 2021 and 2022.





According to the consent judgment seen by Phoenix News and signed by Lusaka High Court Judge Irene Mbewe, the ex-parte Mareva injunction granted on July 16, 2025, which froze Chief Nkana’s Zanaco bank account pending determination of the case, has been discharged.





In the ruling, Chief Nkana agreed to pay Mr. Lusambo $25,000 as full and final settlement of the claim following allegations that he wrongfully pocketed $165,000 arising from negotiations that led to the sale of Bisma Mining Limited to Grizzly Mining Limited between 2021 and 2022.





Under the settlement, each party will bear its own costs, with Mr. Lusambo relinquishing any further monetary claims against the traditional leader after claiming that he was entitled to $105,000 for his role in the sale negotiations from the entire $165,000 payment which was deposited into Chief Nkana’s personal account.





The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- had initially froze the funds but later released them, prompting Mr. Lusambo to seek court intervention through a Mareva injunction.





A Mareva injunction is a court order that temporarily prevents a party from transferring or dissipating assets to preserve property while litigation is ongoing.





Mr. Lusambo is currently serving a four-year prison sentence following conviction on unrelated charges.



