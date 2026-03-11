Chief Shakumbila Endorses President Hichilema



Senior Chief Shakumbila of Shibuyunji District has endorsed the candidature of President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 13 general election.





Chief Shakumbila said his senior and junior headmen, together with the people in his chiefdom, have resolved to vote for President Hichilema.





Speaking at an event to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, the Senior Chief stated that President Hichilema deserves support from all Zambians because of policies such as free education and empowerment programs for women and youths.





Meanwhile, Nangoma Member of Parliament Collins Nzovu, who is also Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, said government will continue rolling out programmes for women, including business grants.





Mr. Nzovu appealed to the people in the area to support President Hichilema so that he can continue implementing the policies introduced since 2021.



Spotlight Media