Chikankata grandma dies 6 months after receiving ZAF house!



A NINTY-six year old grandother of Chikankata District in Southern Province yesterday received a befitting send off from her community who were joined by the Zambia Air Force.





Esnart Haachintu Moonga of Siamikobo village died on Sunday, 24 weeks after the Zambia Air Force had gifted her modern house right in the middle of her village.



Last September, the roof of granny Esnart’s house was blown off by ZAF chopper that was on a mission in her area.





At the time, the old woman peacefully sleeping in her humble one-roomed house when the roof went flying off.



Following the incident, ZAF reacted quickly to compensate the old woman for the damage to her home by building her a three-roomed house to replace the one-room structure that had been damaged.





ZAF Commander, Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni ordered Brigadier General Simon Tembo, who is Chief of Medical Services in ZAF to also conduct a thorough health assessment of Moonga at the site of the incident and upon examination, Brigadier General Tembo determined that Moonga had sustained no injuries and was in stable condition





Upon discovering that the old woman had mobility issues, ZAF provided her with a wheelchair, seeking to alleviate the challenges she faced in navigating her home and the surrounding area.





Yesterday, the community of Siamikobo village along with Brigadier General Tembo gathered to bid farewell to granny Esnart, whose life had been touched by ZAF’s kindness but had sadly come to an end.





Speaking after he laid wraths on her grave, Brigadier General Tembo paid tribute to granny Esnart, acknowledging the significant impact she had on the ZAF community despite the less-than-ideal circumstances of their initial encounter.



“In spite of the unfortunate circumstances that brought us together, Moonga’s unwavering warmth and resilience won our hearts and made her an integral part of our ZAF family. Though we mourn her passing, we are grateful for the time we spent together and the memories we made,” he said.



“We remain aware that she will always hold a special place in our hearts.”





True to its commitment to serve and support, ZAF went above and beyond to provide support for her funeral, ensuring that all the necessary provisions were made to give her a dignified sendoff.



ZAF provided food for mourners who had gathered to pay their respects as well as supplying a casket.





Joyce Mukuna the deceased’s only surviving child expressed her sincere appreciation for the continuous support ZAF had shown to her mother even after her passing.



“The new house with its increased space and improved living conditions brought comfort and security to us, I can only describe the incident that made us meet as a blessing in disguise,” she said.





“Your kindness and generosity have been a great source of comfort to us during this difficult time. We are deeply moved by the respect and honor ZAF has shown to my mother’s memory and we will always be grateful for your kind acts.”



The old woman has left behind one child, eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren



By Jubilee Malambo