Chikankata residents bury aspiring MP who died after nominations





INDEPENDENT Chikankata parliamentary candidate, Anderson Ng’andu, who died in an accident after filling in his nominations, has been laid to rest.



Scores of residents from different parts of Chikankata yesterday gathered in Malala Ward to pay their last respects to Ngandu, popularly known by many as “Chibulo Chilema.”





The emotional burial ceremony drew mourners from across the constituency, including family members, friends, youths, community leaders, church members, andUp supporters who described the late Ngandu as a fearless, determined, and people-centered leader whose passion was to uplift the lives of ordinary citizens in Chikankata.





Many residents could not hold back tears as the body of the late aspiring lawmaker arrived for burial, with emotional scenes witnessed as mourners sang sorrowful songs and comforted one another throughout the ceremony.





The scorching heat did little to stop the large crowd that gathered to honour a man many believed carried the hopes of the ordinary people.



Ngandu died shortly after successfully filing his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Chikankata parliamentary seat ahead of the forthcoming elections.





His sudden death shocked many residents who had pinned their hopes on his leadership and growing popularity within the constituency.



Speaking during the funeral gathering, his uncle, Grey Ngandu, explained that the deceased sustained severe injuries after the vehicle he was travelling on negotiated a sharp corner, causing him to fall off before the accident turned fatal.





He said despite efforts to rush him to hospital, Anderson Ngandu sadly passed away on the way due to the deep injuries he suffered.





Grey Ngandu described his nephew as a hardworking and ambitious young man who had a strong desire to serve the people of Chikankata and improve the welfare of vulnerable members of society.





“He was passionate about helping people regardless of their background. Anderson believed leadership was about service to the people and not personal gain,” he said.



Meanwhile, several residents who spoke during the funeral described the late Ngandu as courageous, humble, and a man who stood firmly for the interests of the people.





Others referred to him as a “communist” in the sense that he strongly believed in helping ordinary citizens equally and advocating for the needs of the poor and marginalized communities.



Youths in the constituency described his death as a painful loss, saying he inspired many young people to actively participate in leadership and community development.





Residents said his death has left a huge gap in the constituency, especially among the youths who viewed him as a symbol of hope, resilience, and change.



Ngandu’s death comes at a critical political moment for Chikankata Constituency, where campaigns and political activities had begun gaining momentum ahead of the elections.





His passing has not only shaken the political landscape of the constituency but also left many unanswered questions about the future political direction of his supporters and followers.





Though his political journey has come to an end, many residents say the name “Chibulo Chilema” will remain deeply remembered in the hearts of the people of Chikankata for his determination, courage, and dream of transforming the constituency.