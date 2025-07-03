CHILE ONE ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM “EAGLE ONE” RELEASE THIS JULY

Popular Zambian singer Chile One Mr. Zambia has announced the release of his second studio album during a live social media address. The address was in a formal manner with characteristics of a presidential address.

During the live address the singer said, “Fellow countrymen and women, youths at large, marketeers, conductors, barbermen, and everybody in other sectors, I, Obed Bwalya Chileshe, also known as Chile One Mr. Zambia.”

He continued, “I hereby declare henceforth another title to my catalogue, Eagle One The Album, which drops on 12th July. Whether you are from the West, East, North, or South, I, as Eagle One, say One Zambia, One Nation.”

The album title “Eagle One” is a phrase used to refer to the holder of the highest office in the land “The President.”

This title and the presidential-like album announcement style suggest that the singer is claiming his position in the music industry as the top artist.

This will be Chile One Mr. Zambia’s second solo studio album after the successful release of his 22-track The Boy From Chililand album on 1st January 2024, which went on to amass millions of streams on digital streaming platforms.

His pre album announcement post raised concerns from his beloved followers and industry peers alike as he shared an alarming post stating that he had things to get out of his chest further requesting people not to reach out to him.

His fans are excited at the reception of this news as Chile One Mr. Zambia remains consistent, releasing two albums in a space of a little over 18 months.

To kick off the album promotion, Chile One released the album’s leading single “Eagle One” and wrote, “Eagle One is a powerful anthem about self-belief, confidence, and standing out from the crowd. It encourages listeners to embrace their uniqueness, rise above envy, and soar like an eagle—focused, fearless, and free.”

He added, “The song carries the core message of the entire project, which is why it stands as the title track of the album. Just like the eagle flies alone and never settles for less, Eagle One represents the journey of rising above limits, staying true to yourself, and leading with purpose.”

The album promises to address several issues affecting the communities looking at the content of the address. It also promises to be a great success.

Well, for his music’s lovers, they have up 12th July to prepare bundles to stream and enjoy this upcoming release.