Chile One fails to say if he’s still engaged to Tianna or not



CHILE One has refused to clarify whether he and fellow singer Tianna are still together.



In November last year, Chile One hinted to netizens that he would wed Tianna in 2025 and even promised to host what he described as the biggest music festival in the country before the marriage ceremony.





However, last month, social media was awash with speculation about the couple’s relationship after reports emerged that their Chilanga Mulilo had been called off.



Appearing on the Kenny T 1 On 1 Podcast, the boy from Chililand refused to talk about anything relating to his relationship with Tianna.





When asked if the ‘Nayo Nayo couple’ was still together, Chile One said he could not answer the question.



He explained that a time would come when he and Tianna would decide to address the issue publicly.





“Actually on me and Tianna, I would like that you spare me on not talking about me and Tianna right now or trying to say anything about Tianna. Before me and Tianna got engaged, it was okay for me to say anything about Tianna but there’s my family, her family, there’s her and me.”





“There will come a time when we will be able to address that issue,” he said.





The artiste further explained that, as someone who had undergone marriage teachings at some point, it was not ideal for him to speak publicly about Tianna.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 19, 2025