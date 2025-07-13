CHILE ONE PAISES THE OLIOS ON SONG “TEKANTEMBA” OFF NEW EAGLE ONE ALBUM

Chile One has released his highly anticipated album EAGLE ONE and on the fifth track TEKANTEMBA featuring Bow Chase and T Sean, the singer took an unexpected turn from public perception as he praised Yo Maps and his family which are popularly known as “The Olios”

The song Tekantemba is meant to highlight his standards, making a statement that he is no regular artist but a marvel as he uses the analogy of not being a small grocery shop(popularly known in Zambia as kantemba) but being a whole company.

In the song’s first verse, Chile One raps using Yo Maps and his family “The Olios” as a measure of “effect” standard. “Yaba ma olilo, ngashaingila mpanga tombolilo, yah balisha nga mutolilo, nabalya ububi nga fi olio,” rapped Chile One.

The line “Nabalya ububi nga fi olio” translates to “I’ve done them bad like the Olios,” a statement that praises the Olios.

There’s an ongoing feud between the two camps’ fans as well as one apparently between the artists as witnessed from the subliminal jabs exchanged between Chile One and DJ Kandeke who is Yo Maps’ manager on July 2nd, 2025.

This mention of an indirect praise at the Olios does not necessarily mean the feud has ended or has it? But does reveal that Chile One acknowledges the Olios’ power.

One thing is true, this line has excited their fans, and they hope to the two Zambian musical giants collaborating and take the industry levels even higher.