CHILE ONE PENS “TAFYAKAPWE” A TIANNA DEDICATED LOVE ASSURANCE SONG, OPENS UP ABOUT CHEATING ALLEGATIONS

MUSICIAN Obed Chileshe alias Chile One has today released his second solo studio album EAGLE ONE and he speculatively set aside some of his beautiful melodies to pen a love assurance song to his fiancé Tianna on the album’s 10th song titled TAFYAKAPWE.

The singer opened the song with some catchy lyrics of admittance of guity and imperfections.

The lyrics filled with love, Chile One sangs to Tianna, saying,”Maybe I’m just the problem, but I can’t manage living without you. I know sometimes I piss you off and the children watch while we argue. It’s not like I like it when we argue. Trees that are close to each other can’t fail to rub against each other.”

“I am your fool, you should be praying for me,” said Chile One as he increase the tempo further telling his fiancé to rest if she feels tired, angry or burdened by the relationship because he won’t leave her, she will find him when she recuperates.

“Teti nkuleke nga filya nalekele byalya ba ntolele nokunshya pa mabwe, tafyakapwe po, bekantola ba mambala, tafyakapwe!” sang Chile One.

After the chorus, Chile One went on to talk about a time in their relationship when he thought things between them were over amidst infidelity struggles.

Chile One sang, “Some days ago, we had a fight no mubebebe pa bondi, nalyesha kupapata tefo uletontonkanya fintu umwene mu phone. She said oh please! don’t think I’m crazy, I know what you’ve been doing behind my back. She was like I’m leaving today, ukandwalika, you know? I’m so young and beautiful.”

The singer continued as he opened up about coming back drunk thinking it was over between them but to find her singing NEO SLAYER’s FALLING and she told he to rest when he gets tired, he will find her waiting for him.

In August 2024, Chile One took to his socials to announce their breakup after a thread of rumors. In respect of Tianna, who is popularly affectionately known as “Mubebe Tianna” on socials but did not reveal why.

In the breakup announcement post, he wrote in part, “Unfortunately, we hit a dead end with our relationship. I admit that I acted out of character because, as a human being, I reacted to the situation as Obed Chileshe. Out of respect for her, that’s all I’m going to say.”

On this song, the singer goes personal, opening up about internal issues never heard before. His honest and revelation highlights the growth in their relationship and their love triumph above tough relationship challenges they faced.

One thing is true, Chile One sends an assurance message to his fiancé, It won’t end, “TAFYAKAPWE!” and the couple’s fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as from time to time rumors of their breakup looms the internet.