Chile Takes a Sharp Turn: Far-Right Candidate Kast Wins Presidential Runoff



José Antonio Kast, a 59-year-old ultra-conservative former congressman and Republican Party candidate, has won Chile’s presidential election with an impressive 58.17% of the vote, defeating leftist rival Jeannette Jara who received 41.83%.

This marks Kast’s third presidential bid and represents a dramatic political shift for Chile—the same country that elected left-wing president Gabriel Boric just four years ago.

Kast’s campaign centered heavily on immigration control, promising to deport tens of thousands of undocumented migrants and build border barriers, echoing themes from other recent right-wing victories across Latin America.





His victory has already drawn congratulations from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Argentina’s far-right president Javier Milei, signaling a growing alignment of conservative leaders in the region. Jara graciously conceded defeat, acknowledging that “democracy spoke loud and clear”.





What do you think drives these political shifts across Latin America? 🤔 Are voters prioritizing security and migration concerns over other issues, or is there something deeper at play?



Source: Al Jazeera