Chililabombwe cops gun down five robbers

BARELY three days after their bloodied colleagues were piled on the dusty road of Katete’s Kamwaza Village for public display after handing them a savage mob beating, Cops on the Copperbelt have demonstrated might and courage by gunning down five armed criminals in the border town of Chililabombwe.

Lemmy Kajoba’s men squared it off with five ex-convicts who are said to have been wrecking in Kitwe and were about to steal a motor vehicle in the outskirts of kasumbalesa boarder area.

Vincent Mwila, John Mwansa, Kizito Bwalya, Gift Tembo and Gift Mubili believed to be residents of kitwe lost their lives during an exchange of fire between them and the Chililabombwe police as they staged a robbery to steal a Fortuner yesterday at 16:00 hours.

Brief facts of the matter are that the anti-robbery squard received a tip off from the members of the public which revealed that a group of people wanted to steal a Toyota Fortuner.

However, the robbers minus knowing that their operation had been jeopardized, they charged into the area like pirates on their Toyota Surf while stepping on the gas to do a ‘quickee’ operation but that’s how their lives where cut shot.

As the six criminals reached the outskirts of Chililabombwe area, they spotted and identified the officers.

And with no time to waste, their hands became busy as they pulled the trigger to fire at the police, but the service men did not shy away as they countered the rain of bullets.

People scampered in universal direction for safety as the action went on and in the process, five criminals were gunned down while one, believed to have been armed with an AK 47 riffle utilised the skill of Muzala Samukonga and disappeared through a nearby thick bush.

It is reported that after the incident, a black pistol was recovered from the five men who were gunned down.

The Police further recovered the unregistered Toyota Surf which is currently parked at the police station.

The bodies of the deceased men have since been deposited at Kakoso Hospital Mortuary.

Moses Makwaya

Kalemba