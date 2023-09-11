Chilufya Tayali Is A DOg- Hon. Munir Zulu

Hon. Munir Zulu MP



A DOG OF THE WIND IN TROUBLE

Colleagues am reluctant to engage myself in an exchange of words with Chilufya Tayali, whom everyone by now knows has no permanent scruples and is more less like a pendulum. But let me serve padoko waka ‘briefly’.

Am above a ‘dog of the wind’ – an element who barks anyhow depending on who is giving him crumbs. Remember dogs are loyal to even thieves, as long as such, can throw bones at them.

At the moment, it is not crumbs he is after. He is in trouble. He has defamed countless people, and he is heading into disaster. Although he tries to hide that fact, it takes very little intelligence-if a little is all that one has – to tell why this pendulum, this dog of the wind is behaving like he is on heat.

A little background.

Here is a man who once got excited not long ago and gave ‘details’ of who killed a late UNZA female student Vespers Shimuzila. Here is a man who has publicly told Zambians the people behind the gassing incident. Nsama Nsama died because of the careless talk of this very element.Here is a man who has tangled himself into directly accusing anyone he detests, of this and that. As at now, the people he accused of countless issues have authority in their hands and they are closing in on him. Every day, he stares at jail.

And perhaps, let me borrow a line of thought from Chitambala Mwewa – that one who has failed to grow – that, when the curtains closes on Tayali, he will be alone. Indeed he is alone.

His shift of beliefs, behaviorial pattern exhibited in his recent barkings are not principled.They find expression in the desperation to save himself from trouble.

But in all this, it is those he is attempting to fool, to appease and influence to let him go off the trouble hook, who will look more foolish when this pendulum, this dog of the wind finally gets what he wants, “FREEDOM”

When they let him off the hook, off jail and when that authority changes hands to other people, what makes them think he will not go after them, defame them, their families, associates?

I remain MZ