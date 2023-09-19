CHILUFYA TAYALI JUSTIFIES HIS INVOLVEMENT IN A DOCUMENTARY BY A ZIMBABWE TV STATION ALLEGEDLY DISCREDITING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has justified his involvement and that of other opposition party leaders in a documentary by a Zimbabwean television station.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Tayali has described calls by some sections of society who include the UPND in Lusaka to have him and the other opposition political party leaders prosecuted for discrediting President Hakainde Hichilema as surprising.

Mr. Tayali explains that there is nothing illegal about their contribution to the documentary as their comments were about the appointment of Dr Nevers Mumba as chairperson of the SADC elections observer mission in Zimbabwe.

He says the leaders feel Dr. Mumba was not the right person to be appointed chairperson of the SADC election observer mission to Zimbabwe and that can be proven from the outcome of the elections in that country.

A documentary dubbed “the grand regional scheme”, produced by a Zimbabwean TV station features Socialist Leader Fred M’membe, Patriotic Front Vice President Given Lubinda, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda, Party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba and EEP Leader Chilufya Tayali.

PHOENIX NEWS